USWNT player ratings vs Dominican Republic: Olivia Moultire has arrived! American starlet scores first two senior goals as Alex Morgan returns to the scoresheet in lopsided Gold Cup win

The U.S. crushed their opponents with several young stars making their mark

American soccer has been waiting for Olivia Moultrie's U.S. women's national team arrival. If it didn't come in her senior debut in 2023, it surely came on Tuesday night with what can only be seen as a true breakout performance.

Ladies and gentlemen, Moultrie has arrived!

The teenage starlet scored two of the USWNT's five goals in a 5-0 win over the Dominican Republic to open the Gold Cup in style. She was joined on the scoresheet by Lynn Williams, Jenna Nighswonger and Alex Morgan, with the latter two scoring late penalties to put the result beyond all doubt.

It was a match loaded with storylines: Morgan's return to the goals, Jaedyn Shaw's continued development, and Nighswonger's evolution with the USWNT. No story was bigger than Moultrie, though, a player who has been on the scene for some time but is really just getting started.

GOAL rates the USWNT's players from Dignity Health Sports Park...