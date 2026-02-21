'We're not too far from Arsenal' - Tammy Abraham insists Aston Villa CAN catch Gunners and win Premier League title

Abraham struck late on after visitors Leeds had led for almost an hour thanks to Anton Stach’s first-half strike. Aston Villa have seen their unerring consistency from earlier in the season falter somewhat in recent weeks, with only two victories in their last seven matches, but still sit just seven points off the pace with 11 matches to play after a tricky run for leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners drew 2-2 with bottom side Wolves on Wednesday, leading many to say the title race is still wide open as fans of both Arteta’s side and rivals alike went into a social media frenzy. Manchester City remain the best placed to chase down Arsenal but with Villa just two points shy of Pep Guardiola’s men, they are still in with a chance – something pointed out by Abraham at full-time at Villa Park.

The 28-year-old scored his second goal in five matches, his first in the Premier League, since signing for Villa for the second time in January. He arrived from Besiktas after the Turkish giants signed him from Roma, and spoke to reporters at full-time after his late goal off the substitutes’ bench earnt the West Midlands side a point on Saturday afternoon.