Getty Images Sport
'Not part of my vocabulary' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta snaps back at 'bottle jobs' tag in wake of damaging Wolves draw
Arsenal wobbling in Premier League title pursuit
While Arsenal remain in a strong position in the Premier League title race, they failed to go seven points clear of closest rivals City after being held to a shock draw by Wolves. Goals from Bukayo Saka and Piero Hincapie had given the north London giants a comfortable lead, but Hugo Bueno's stunner set up a nervy finish before Tom Edozie's effort fortuitously ricocheted off Riccardo Calafiori and in after a moment of miscommunication between David Raya and Gabriel Magalhaes.
The Gunners now have a five-point lead over City having played a game more, but the manner of their midweek draw attracted criticism, with some punters claiming Arteta's side are now in danger of letting the pressure of expectation get to them.
- Getty Images Sport
Arteta: 'Bottle jobs' not part of my vocabulary
One phrase in particular has gained some traction over the past few days. 'Bottle jobs' implies a lack of mental strength from a team that is expected to win a game comfortably, with some fans using Arsenal slipping up against Wolves as a prime opportunity to plaster Arteta's side with the term. The Spaniard himself, however, said he wouldn't define his team like that.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference before Sunday's north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, he said: “It’s not part of my vocabulary and I don’t see it like this because I don’t think anybody wants to do that as an intention. I wouldn’t use that word, but that’s me.
“That’s individual opinion, perspective. You have to respect that. That’s what I said after in the press conference. You lose two points against Wolves in the manner that the game played out, you have to take it on the chin.
“What I’m very interested in is the next one, what we are made of, what we love about this and how we write our own destiny from here.”
Arteta staying calm in title pursuit
Questions continue to be raised over whether Arsenal have the mental fortitude within them to stave off the pressure and win a first league title since 2003-04, but Arteta revealed he has not reacted with anger over the past few days after Wednesday's difficult fixture.
He added: “That’s not a choice I have to make. I love them and that’s it, like my kids, regardless of how. It’s not what I try to give them, it’s what they need. They need the truth. There is a really important diagram: the level of support and the demands you put on them. If you want the demands to be really, really high, the support [has to be] as well. Or it doesn’t work.
“Believe me, the demands are super high. They know. They have known for a long time. It’s not going to be an issue. When we haven’t been at our standards, I take full responsibility for that. I don’t think I have ever pointed at a single player or the team. If there is anyone responsible, that’s me.”
- Getty Images Sport
Arsenal face defining north London derby
Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League could be as small as two points by the time they take on beleaguered local rivals Tottenham on Sunday, with City in action on Saturday night when they face Newcastle United. However, the omens are good for the Gunners, who have not lost a competitive north London derby since 2022.
After that game, Arsenal host Chelsea in another London derby before visiting Brighton and Mansfield Town, the latter in the FA Cup fifth round.
Advertisement