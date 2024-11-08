Paul Mullin Wrexham 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

‘He’s not prolific in League One’ – Wrexham told to ‘look past Paul Mullin’ after Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney favourite registers just one third tier goal this season

Wrexham have been advised to "look past Paul Mullin" as, with just one third tier goal to his name this season, he is "not prolific in League One".

  • Striker has over 100 goals for Red Dragons
  • A three-time Player of the Year in North Wales
  • Questions asked of output in the third tier
