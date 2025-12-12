'He's not Daniel Munoz' - Amad Diallo told he's a 'worry' at Man Utd as 'rabbit in headlights' Patrick Dorgu is singled out by former Premier League-winning defender

Ruben Amorim has continued to favour a 3-4-3 system across his reign at Old Trafford, despite facing plenty of questions when it comes to that tactical approach. United have been accused of lacking the players to meet the demands of their Portuguese head coach.
Defenders more accustomed to filling full-back roles, such as Diogo Dalot, are required to offer width and attacking threat on the flanks, while natural wingers - such as Amad - are often asked to track back into positions that feel slightly alien to them.
Premier League rivals have acquired performers that fit the wing-back mould, with Crystal Palace star Munoz considered to be the poster boy for that role - with the Colombia international as comfortable flying forward as he is helping out at the back. United are still looking for options that tick both of those boxes.