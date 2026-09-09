'I’m happy!' - Cristian Chivu hails Inter courage despite narrow Champions League defeat to Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid

Inter started their Champions League campaign with one of the toughest assignments in world football, travelling to the Spanish capital to face the record European champions. Despite the 2-1 result leaving them without points, Chivu focused on the psychological resilience his players displayed under the bright lights of the Bernabeu.

Speaking after the match, Chivu was adamant that the final scoreline did not tell the whole story of the ninety minutes.

"I’m not angry; I’m happy with the courage and personality we showed, and with the way the team overcame a difficult moment," the former defender said in the club's official website. "What matters to me is the reaction to certain mistakes, the body language, and how much you believe in what you’re doing. We tried to be dominant and execute our game plan successfully, which makes me optimistic about the future of this team."



