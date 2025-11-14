'There's no violence' - Cristiano Ronaldo defended by Roberto Martinez after Portugal star sees red against Ireland

Ronaldo will definitely be missing for Portugal when they complete their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign against Armenia on Sunday. It remains to be seen how many games he is banned for, as he could be stung with a three-match suspension for violent conduct.
FIFA’s disciplinary code, chapter two, Article 14(i) states: "Players and officials shall be suspended for misconduct as specified below... at least three matches or an appropriate period of time for assault, including elbowing, punching, kicking, biting, spitting or hitting an opponent or a person other than a match official."
His fate will be determined by a disciplinary committee. If he were to be hit with a three-game ban, then Ronaldo could miss Portugal’s opening group games at next summer’s finals.
If Martinez’s men slip into the play-offs, then it would be those games - along with the home date against Armenia - that he sits out. Portugal will be hoping that he is only ruled out for one 90-minute contest.
Ronaldo, who is still going strong with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, will be desperate not to miss major tournament action having conceded that the 2026 World Cup will be his last - with the legendary frontman set to turn 41 in February.