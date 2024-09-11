‘No risk’ – Paul Mullin backed for Wales international call-up as prolific Wrexham striker is tipped to secure more top goalscorer honours under Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney in League One
Wrexham hotshot Paul Mullin is being backed to earn an international call-up with Wales as there is “no risk” involved in giving him a chance.
- Prolific in National League and the EFL ranks
- Made himself available for international selection
- Hoping to earn a chance under new boss Bellamy