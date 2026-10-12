No place for Mastantuono! Messi picks his ten future football stars including surprise names

Messi remains the ultimate benchmark for excellence in football, and his latest project sees him passing the torch to a select group of teenagers. The Argentine icon has identified ten players who he believes possess the unique qualities required to 'rewrite the future of the game.' This initiative, launched as part of a major campaign with his long-term partners at Adidas, focuses on a diverse group of talents from various corners of the globe rather than just established European giants.

While Messi is often associated with the romanticism of Argentine football, his list shows a surprisingly broad international perspective. He has selected ten 'chapters' that represent the next era of the sport, focusing on players who are already making waves at the professional level despite their tender years.