'No longer capable' - Al-Hilal chief aims another brutal dig at Neymar following Brazilian superstar's departure for Santos after just seven games for Saudi Pro League side
Al-Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada has aimed a brutal dig at Neymar following his release, claiming that the Brazilian is “no longer capable” of performing.
- South American struggled with injuries
- Contract in the Middle East terminated
- Returned to his roots in native Brazil