No dice for Man Utd, PSG & Real Madrid! Lille insist defensive wonderkid Leny Yoro won't be sold in January transfer window

Ritabrata Banerjee
Leny YoroGetty
Leny YoroLilleParis Saint-GermainReal MadridManchester UnitedLigue 1LaLigaPremier League

Lille president has confirmed that they won't allow Manchester United and Real Madrid target Leny Yoro to leave the club in January.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • European giants interested in French wonderkid Yoro
  • Lille won't sell the defender in January
  • Has regularly started for the Ligue 1 club this season

Editors' Picks