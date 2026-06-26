'This one counts as nine!' - José Mourinho jokes he's added unbeaten season with Benfica to his list of titles as he matches Arsenal feat

Mourinho returned to where it all began for him as a coach in September 2025 - having first taken the reins at Estádio da Luz in 2000. He suffered no defeats in Primeira Liga action, but still saw Benfica finish the campaign in third place - eight points adrift of champions Porto.
That prize was previously collected on a couple of occasions during his own stint at Estádio do Dragão, while three Premier League titles were secured across two spells in charge of Chelsea. The Serie A crown was captured in back-to-back seasons at Inter, before Real Madrid were guided to La Liga glory in 2011-12.