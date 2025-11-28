Nicolas Jackson already forced into Chelsea return after failing to meet clause during Bayern Munich loan

The Senegalese striker joined the German champions on a year-long deal for an initial fee of £14.2m at the end of the summer transfer window. A further fee of £56.2m, initiating a permanent switch for Jackson, would be triggered as soon as the ex-Villareal man hit a minimum number of starts or appearances of at least 45 minutes for the club. Earlier this season, Bayern president Uli Hoeness revealed the threshold was 40 starts in the Bundesliga and Champions League. Jackson has made just six qualifying appearances thus far.
With Bayern able to play in just 33 more games in both competitions for the remainder of the season, the Rekordmesiters are under no obligation to make Jackson's transfer permanent. Furthermore, Jackson's temporary tenure with Bayern will also be broken up by the Africa Cup of Nations, with the 25-year-old an integral member of Pape Thiaw's squad. The continental tournament will take place between December 21 and January 18, potentially ruling Jackson out of five games should Senegal reach the final.