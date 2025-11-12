Neymar's Santos escape route? Brazilian club looking to beat Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to transfer with PSG & Chelsea legend Thiago Silva the driving force as Santos face relegation

Santaos are mired in a relegation scrap and have reportedly informed Neymar’s father and agent that a contract extension is no longer a certainty. With his deal set to expire on December 31, the one-time golden boy of Brazilian football is edging towards free agency and a major decision about his future is set to be taken. His return last year was hailed as a fairytale homecoming, but persistent injuries have blunted the romance.
The club’s hierarchy now appears ready to turn the page as they are wary of committing large wages to a player whose fitness remains a gamble. Reports from Brazil suggest Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, are exploring a move to bring the Brazilian star to Florida. With Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba expected to retiring, Miami’s Designated Player slots will soon open up, which will potentially pave the way for another Barcelona icon to join Messi in the sunshine state.
For Neymar, the idea holds undeniable emotional appeal. The Brazilian has never hidden his affection for Messi and Luis Suarez, with whom he formed the devastating 'MSN' front line at Barcelona. When earlier asked by CNN Sport whether he’d like to reunite with his former teammates, Neymar didn’t hesitate to give his approval. "Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible," he had said. "They are my friends. We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio."