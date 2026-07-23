'Life is a joke' - Neymar breaks his silence after World Cup criticism as Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer rediscovers his smile away from the football pitch
Neymar defends poker outing
Santos secured a dominant 4-1 away victory against Venezuela's Universidad Central in the first leg of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana playoffs on Tuesday. On the same day, Neymar sparked controversy by competing in a poker tournament in Sao Paulo instead of travelling with the squad. Responding to backlash regarding his commitment, Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer posted a photo of himself smiling at the table with a short caption: "Life is a joke."
Cuca clarifies superstar's absence
Despite public outrage, Neymar's attendance at the tournament was sanctioned by the club to allow him to focus on a conditioning program following the 2026 World Cup.
Santos manager Cuca clarified the situation after their victory in Venezuela: "Since he was sidelined for a few days and didn't have a holiday, we decided to let him get even stronger, training hard so he could have a run of games.
"Now, in ten days, we're going to play four matches. What advantage would it be to bring him here? You saw how hard and exhausting the trip is. He stayed there working, just like [Willian] Arao, Joao Schmidt, and Igor Vinicius, and that gives us more options for the upcoming games."
Life after international retirement
This period marks a significant transition for Neymar, who recently retired from international football following Brazil's unexpected 2-1 defeat to Norway in the World Cup round of 16. The former Barcelona forward, who has scored 80 goals in 130 appearances for the Selecao, is now fully focused on his club duties with Santos, where his contract is valid until December.
- AFP
Santos face congested schedule
Neymar is set to return to action when Santos face Chapecoense in domestic league play this weekend. Peixe desperately need their star's leadership to lift them from 15th place in the Serie A standings. With a commanding advantage in the Copa Sudamericana, Neymar's physical fitness will be crucial as Santos navigate a demanding fixture list.
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