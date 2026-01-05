Neymar considered RETIREMENT during 'exhausting' injury struggles at Santos, father reveals

With Neymar seemingly incapable of avoiding the treatment table for long periods, the 33-year-old found himself asking questions of whether it was worth putting his body and mind through such torment.
He was, however, to play through pain in a bid to steer Santos away from relegation danger in 2025. Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, with 79 international goals to his name, is also clinging to the dream of representing his country at the 2026 World Cup.
He has had further surgery on a problematic knee, but a rehabilitation programme is being worked through and any plans to hang up boots for the final time have been put on hold for now.