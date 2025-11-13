‘We’ll wait for him!’ - Neymar sees another transfer door opened as Boca Juniors join Inter Miami in the race for Santos superstar

The 33-year-old playmaker appears destined to accept another new challenge early in 2026. An emotional return to where it all began for him at Santos has not worked out as planned - with Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer enduring more injury issues while becoming wedged in an unexpected relegation battle.
A parting of ways there appears inevitable, with Neymar looking to make a fresh start ahead of next summer’s World Cup. A return to Europe for the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has been ruled out, with it likely that he will remain in the Americas.