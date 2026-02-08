The next Galactico? Real Madrid begin pursuit of PSG's Vitinha in bid to bring balance back to superstar squad

Reported by AS in Spain, Vitinha is the ‘main reference’ at the top of Real Madrid’s list of midfield targets as they look to strengthen in the centre of the pitch this summer. The Portuguese finished third in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings after playing an instrumental part in PSG’s first-ever Champions League triumph, and links with Los Blancos have emerged before as the La Liga giants look to sign their next ‘Galactico’ to lead their new era under Alvaro Arbeloa.
They have reportedly identified Vitinha as their top target in midfield, with 20-year-old AZ Alkmaar starlet Kees Smit said to be second on their list and two central defenders also believed to be in their sights. But Vitinha is a player on the top of his game who could improve any side in the world at present, a reality that Real are thought to be more than aware of.