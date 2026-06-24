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England v Ghana: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

'Newcastle must be laughing!' - Barcelona urged to 'check if the ink's dry' on Anthony Gordon's contract after 'poor' World Cup display for England

A. Gordon
England vs Ghana
England
Ghana
World Cup
Barcelona
J. O'Hara
G. Agbonlahor

Anthony Gordon has faced heavy criticism for his underwhelming performance during England's goalless World Cup draw with Ghana on Tuesday. Pundits have slammed the winger's lack of impact, even questioning his recent lucrative transfer to Barcelona. Former players believe Newcastle are the real winners of the summer deal after watching him struggle on the international stage.

  • O'Hara demands Gordon is dropped

    Gordon started for Thomas Tuchel's side in their 0-0 draw on Tuesday night but was substituted after 65 minutes. Speaking on talkSPORT, Jamie O'Hara did not hold back in his assessment of the performance and insisted that Marcus Rashford must take his place in the starting lineup.

    O'Hara said: "Gordon was poor. I don't care what anyone says. He was poor, nowhere near it and he's got to be better. Marcus Rashford has to start. I know there was talk about Rashford having a niggle or whatever, but he's come on and made a big impact. You can't start Gordon over Rashford. Rashford is a better player than Gordon."

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    Struggles against a low block

    Expanding on why Gordon failed to influence the game against Ghana, O'Hara pointed out his inability to break down a stubborn defensive setup. The lack of creativity on the ball was heavily scrutinised. O'Hara added: "They had a low block, compact, tight, the wingers have got to win you the game. Every time it went to Gordon, he did nothing with it. He's a good player, I'm not trying to dig him out here, but Rashford's a better player...he made three things happen in 10 minutes."

    Tuchel will now have to carefully consider his attacking options ahead of the next fixture, with pressure mounting to make swift tactical adjustments.

  • Barcelona transfer questioned

    The harsh spotlight has also shifted to Barcelona, who signed Gordon from Newcastle in a £70 million deal in May. Following the disappointing display, Gabby Agbonlahor strongly questioned the logic behind the massive transfer fee.

    Speaking on talkSPORTBreakfast, Agbonlahor remarked: "If I'm Barcelona, I'm checking if the ink's dry. £70m for Gordon, Newcastle must be laughing. He wasn't great last season and he was poor in the first game. How he started and lasted as long as he did...the manager was going crazy on that left-hand side during the game. He just got the ball and looked like he had no tricks. He had a quick full-back against him and he had no ideas."

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  • England v Ghana: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    What next for Gordon?

    England must quickly regroup ahead of their decisive final group match against Panama. Thomas Tuchel’s side desperately need a victory to secure the top spot, as they are currently tied with Ghana on four points each. Gordon now faces an anxious wait to see if he will be dropped. Meanwhile, Barcelona will be watching closely, hoping their expensive recruit regains his form before the upcoming domestic campaign.