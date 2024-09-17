New manager for Cristiano Ronaldo! Al-Nassr fire boss Luis Castro and in talks to appoint former AC Milan head coach

GettyRichard MillsNew manager for Cristiano Ronaldo! Al-Nassr fire boss Luis Castro and in talks to appoint former AC Milan head coachC. RonaldoL. CastroAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro LeagueS. PioliCristiano Ronaldo is set for a new manager after Al-Nassr parted company with head coach Luis Castro.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAl-Nassr have made slow start to seasonManager Luis Castro sackedEx-AC Milan boss set to replace himFollow GOAL's official WhatsApp channel!Join nowArticle continues below