FC Schalke 04 v 1. FC Nürnberg - Second BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Nukul Jashoria

From outcast to No.1! Loris Karius handed Schalke contract extension and new shirt number after just four games in injury-plagued spell with second tier side

L. KariusSchalke 04BundesligaTransfers

Loris Karius has extended his stay at Schalke until 2027 after signing for the German club on a short-term deal in January.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • German keeper signed new deal after joining in January
  • Played four times before suffering calf injury
  • Schalke hand him No.1 shirt for next season
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱