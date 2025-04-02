New Arsenal transfer chief Andrea Berta holds meeting with Nico Williams over summer move as Gunners weigh up activating Athletic Club winger's €60m release clause
Nico Williams could be headed to the Premier League after new Arsenal chief Andrea Berta held talks with the Athletic Club winger's entourage.
- New Arsenal chief Berta in talks with Williams
- Spain international has €60m release clause
- Barcelona and Chelsea set to be pipped