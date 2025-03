This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

GOAL/Getty Why Arsenal are favourites to win transfer race for Athletic Club & Spain sensation Nico Williams - explained N. Williams Arsenal Transfers Athletic Club Chelsea Barcelona Premier League LaLiga Arsenal are set to pip Chelsea and Barcelona in the transfer race to signing Athletic Club star Nico Williams. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Arsenal favourites to sign Williams

Set to beat Chelsea and Barca in transfer race

Ready to match Williams' current wages at Athletic Club Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱