AFP
Netherlands head coach Xavi ‘satisfied’ but calls for crucial tactical shift after maiden win over Serbia
The first taste of victory for Xavi
Xavi has officially opened his winning account as the manager of the Netherlands national team. After beginning his tenure with a respectable 1-1 draw against Germany, the Spaniard watched his side navigate a tricky away fixture to defeat Serbia 2-1 on Sunday evening. The result marks a significant milestone for the new regime, providing a sense of momentum as the Nations League campaign continues to unfold under his leadership. Despite the positivity surrounding the scoreline, the legendary midfielder remained grounded in his assessment of the performance.
"It is always the most important thing to get the three points," Xavi stated. "I am happy that we succeeded in that. But we have to play better, because certainly in the first half we did not do well in terms of pressing," Xavi stated.
- AFP
Focusing on tactical improvements
Xavi has officially opened his winning account as the manager of the Netherlands national team. After beginning his tenure with a respectable 1-1 draw against Germany, the Spaniard watched his side navigate a tricky away fixture to defeat Serbia 2-1 on Sunday evening. The result marks a significant milestone for the new regime, providing a sense of momentum as the Nations League campaign continues to unfold under his leadership. Despite the positivity surrounding the scoreline, the legendary midfielder remained grounded in his assessment of the performance.
"It is always the most important thing to get the three points," Xavi stated. "I am happy that we succeeded in that. But we have to play better, because certainly in the first half we did not do well in terms of pressing," Xavi stated.
Praise for match-winner Mexx Meerdink
The standout performer of the night was undoubtedly Mexx Meerdink. The AZ Alkmaar striker proved to be the difference-maker, netting both goals for Oranje to ensure they left Serbia with all three points. Xavi was effusive in his praise for the young forward, noting that his contribution went far beyond just his clinical finishing in front of goal. The manager highlighted Meerdink's tactical discipline and work ethic as key components of the Dutch success on the night, suggesting that the striker has already bought into the new philosophy being implemented at the KNVB.
"I am so happy for him," Xavi said regarding the striker's brace. "His performance is no surprise to us, because we knew his qualities. Mexx is a very hard worker who understands how we want to play. He helped the team more than just with goals, although those certainly helped. The work he did for the team was great."
- AFP
Looking ahead to the two remaining matches
The manager ended his assessment on a hopeful note, reinforcing the idea that the team is heading in the right direction. With upcoming fixtures against Greece and a return match against Serbia on the horizon, the Netherlands have ample opportunity to put these lessons into practice. The goal for the next week will be to marry the clinical finishing of players like Meerdink with the sophisticated positional play Xavi demands. "The players feel comfortable on the field with the structure in which we play, so many things are also good," Xavi added.
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