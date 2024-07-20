'More important than signing Nico Williams' - Ronald Koeman blames Barcelona's downfall on treatment of legends 'like Lionel Messi, Xavi and me' but reveals dream of returning to Spanish club
Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has criticised Barcelona for showing a lack of "respect" to their legends, but is dreaming of returning to the club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Koeman wants to return to Barcelona
- Won't join them as head coach
- Urged club to respect legends