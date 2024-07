This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Barcelona ready to trigger Nico Williams release clause to lure Spain hero from Athletic Club BarcelonaAthletic ClubTransfersLaLiga Barcelona are all set to step up their transfer pursuit of Athletic Club and Spain star Nico Williams next week. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barca ready to trigger release clause

Set to step up transfer pursuit

Could sell Raphinha to fund the move Article continues below