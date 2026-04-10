Netflix to release animated film about Argentina hero Emi Martinez
Netflix unveils animated film on Martinez
Netflix has confirmed that Argentina goalkeeper Martinez will be the subject of an animated film titled Dibu Martinez: El pibe que ataja el tiempo (The Kid Who Stops Time). The announcement came as the streaming platform presented upcoming productions for 2026 and 2027 while opening new offices in Argentina on April 7. Although no exact release date has been revealed, the film is expected to premiere later this year. Directed by Gustavo Cova and written by Hernan Casciari, the project will follow Martinez’s journey from his childhood in Mar del Plata to becoming a key figure for both Argentina and his club, Aston Villa.
Netflix explains concept behind the project
In announcing the project, Netflix shared details about the creative vision behind the film and how it will portray the goalkeeper’s story.
"This news is as exciting as a goal-scoring save," the company said in an official statement shared on social media. "Dibu Martínez: The Kid Who Saves Time, written by Hernán Casciari, illustrated by Liniers, and directed by Gustavo Cova, is a film that blends previously unseen interviews with animation to tell the story of the kid who dreamed of being a goalkeeper and ended up becoming one of the greatest heroes of the Argentine national team. Coming soon to Netflix."
Creative storytelling behind Martinez’s rise
The film will use a concept in which a young boy discovers he has the ability to stop time, symbolising the composure and mental strength that have defined Martinez’s career - particularly during high-pressure penalty shootouts. It will combine illustrations by renowned Argentine cartoonist Ricardo Siri, widely known as Liniers, with archival footage and interviews with friends, family members and teammates. The project will also feature executive producers Sergio Ferraro and Alejandro Greco, with Andres Emilio serving as showrunner and production handled by Pegsa.
Martinez’s international breakthrough came in 2021, and he has since played a crucial role in Argentina’s major successes, including the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America.
- Getty Images
What comes next?
While anticipation grows for the film’s release, Martinez remains focused on his career with Villa in the Premier League. The goalkeeper continues to be a key figure for both club and country, recently helping his side secure a 3-1 victory over Bologna in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final. The Villans currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, one point behind third-placed Manchester United.