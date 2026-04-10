Netflix to release animated film about Argentina hero Emi Martinez

In announcing the project, Netflix shared details about the creative vision behind the film and how it will portray the goalkeeper’s story.

"This news is as exciting as a goal-scoring save," the company said in an official statement shared on social media. "Dibu Martínez: The Kid Who Saves Time, written by Hernán Casciari, illustrated by Liniers, and directed by Gustavo Cova, is a film that blends previously unseen interviews with animation to tell the story of the kid who dreamed of being a goalkeeper and ended up becoming one of the greatest heroes of the Argentine national team. Coming soon to Netflix."