Aston Villa player ratings vs Bologna: Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers shine in dominant away victory

Aston Villa produced a masterclass in transitional play and defensive resilience to overcome a stubborn Bologna side in Italy. From the opening whistle, Unai Emery’s tactical blueprint was evident, utilizing a compact mid-block that frustrated the hosts before launching devastating counter-attacks that exposed Bologna's high defensive line. The victory maintains Villa's impressive standing in the Europa League table, further cementing their reputation as genuine contenders for the trophy.

The match turned on Villa's ability to control the central zones, with Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana providing the perfect platform for the creative talents of Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Buendia to thrive. While Bologna enjoyed periods of possession, they lacked the clinical edge that Ollie Watkins provided at the other end. It was a professional performance that balanced defensive discipline with offensive flair, leaving the Italian side with few answers to Villa's structured approach.

Goalkeeper & defence

Emi Martinez - 8/10

The Argentine was a pillar of composure throughout the night. Although he was beaten once, his distribution was flawless, acting as the side's initial playmaker. He made two crucial saves in the first half to deny Santiago Castro, demonstrating why he remains one of the world's elite shot-stoppers under pressure.

Matty Cash - 7/10

An industrious performance from the right-back who balanced his defensive duties with well-timed overlaps. Cash was instrumental in neutralizing the threat of Jhon Lucumi when he drifted wide and provided the defensive cover needed during Bologna's sustained spells of pressure in the second half.

Ezri Konsa - 8/10

Konsa showed exactly why he is a mainstay in this backline with an impeccably timed display of positioning. He recorded five clearances and won the majority of his aerial duels, rarely looking flustered even when Bologna committed extra bodies forward in search of an equaliser.

Pau Torres - 8/10

The Spaniard's ability to break lines with his passing was once again a key feature of Villa's build-up. Torres was the calmest man in the stadium, navigating Bologna's press with ease and providing the assist for one of the goals with a pinpoint long-range ball that caught the hosts' defence sleeping.

Lucas Digne - 7/10

Digne provided his usual high-quality delivery from the left flank. While he had to be cautious against the pace of Bernardeschi, his crossing remained a constant threat and his communication with Pau Torres ensured Villa stayed compact on the left side of the defensive unit.

Midfield

Amadou Onana - 8/10

A physical behemoth in the centre of the park. Onana broke up countless Bologna attacks, using his reach and strength to dominate Remo Freuler. His presence allowed the more creative midfielders the freedom to roam, and his discipline in holding his position was tactically perfect.

Youri Tielemans - 9/10

The heartbeat of the Villa performance. Tielemans dictated the tempo of the game with an array of short and long passing. His statistical output was elite, completing over 90% of his passes and contributing significantly to the defensive transition. He is the glue that makes this Unai Emery system function.

John McGinn - 7/10

The captain’s typical high-energy display was vital in the middle third. While less involved in the final third than usual, his work rate in the 'dirty' areas of the pitch prevented Bologna from establishing any rhythm. His leadership was evident as he managed the game's closing stages expertly.

Emiliano Buendia - 7/10

Operating in the pockets of space, Buendia showed flashes of brilliance. His link-up play with Watkins was productive, and while he didn't get on the scoresheet, his intelligence in drawing defenders out of position created the gaps that others exploited.

Attack

Morgan Rogers - 9/10

A breakout European performance. Rogers was virtually unplayable during transitions, driving at the Bologna heart with power and technique. He provided a goal and an assist, proving to be the primary catalyst for Villa's offensive success by consistently making the right decisions in high-pressure moments.

Ollie Watkins - 9/10

The ultimate modern striker's performance. Watkins led the line solo for much of the game, stretching the opposition and clinical when the opportunities arrived. His goal was a masterclass in movement and finishing, further validating his status as one of Europe's most dangerous forwards.

Substitutes & manager

Unai Emery - 9/10

Tactically, the manager got everything right. From the selection of Buendia to the timing of his substitutions, Emery outmanoeuvred Vincenzo Italiano at every turn. His team looked well-drilled, motivated, and perfectly prepared for the specific challenges posed by the Italian side.

Substitutes - 7/10

The introduced players did their jobs effectively, maintaining the intensity and ensuring no late lapses in concentration. The depth of the squad allowed Villa to see out the game without ever truly looking like conceding their lead in the final fifteen minutes.