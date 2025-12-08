Napoli step up efforts to sign Man Utd outcast Kobbie Mainoo as Antonio Conte targets January move to solve midfield injury crisis

The situation at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona has shifted from manageable to critical in the space of a few weeks. Conte, whose side is currently fighting to retain their Serie A crown, has seen his engine room dismantled by a cruel run of injuries. The latest blow was the high-grade lesion to Anguissa's thigh, sustained on international duty, which will keep him out for the foreseeable future.

This fresh setback comes on top of the long-term absence of Manchester City legend De Bruyne, who suffered a serious muscle tear in October, and the unavailability of Gilmour. With Stanislav Lobotka also managing fitness issues, Conte is left with a skeleton crew in the middle of the park. The manager knows that relying solely on Scott McTominay and fringe players like Michael Folorunsho is not sustainable if Napoli are to compete on multiple fronts, making a January reinforcement an absolute necessity.