Napoli ‘shocked and dismayed’ as president indicted on fraud charges over Victor Osimhen and Kostas Manolas transfers

Napoli were left in shock as president De Laurentiis was indicted by Rome’s preliminary hearing judge for alleged false accounting across the 2019, 2020 and 2021 financial years. Prosecutors claim the club artificially inflated capital gains in two major transfers, Manolas from Roma in 2019 and Osimhen from Lille in 2020 to strengthen Napoli’s financial position on paper.
The indictment also extends to CEO Andrea Chiavelli and the club itself, marking one of the most serious legal challenges in De Laurentiis’ 20-year tenure. According to the prosecution, Napoli booked “fictitious profits” through inflated player valuations, violating financial reporting rules. Napoli’s lawyers have fiercely contested the charges, calling the ruling “astonishing,” arguing that prosecutors misapplied accounting principles, and emphasising that “Napoli gained no financial advantage” from either deal.
The club issued a strong statement reinforcing their confidence, citing independent technical reports that confirmed the accuracy of their bookkeeping. They further stressed that a similar charge tied to the same investigative file was dismissed for Inter, an argument they believe strengthens their defence. Still, with the first courtroom hearing scheduled for December 2, 2026, the case marks the beginning of a long and high-stakes legal battle for Napoli’s hierarchy.