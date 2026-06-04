'There are plenty of players in the world' - Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne may face Napoli sale for fiery comments in clear warning from president

The tension at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona has reached boiling point after De Bruyne openly celebrated the departure of Conte. The Belgian international, who moved to Italy on a free transfer from Manchester City last summer, endured a difficult debut campaign in Italy plagued by a serious hamstring injury and tactical disagreements.
Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, De Laurentiis made it clear that players who are unhappy with the club’s direction are free to find employment elsewhere. When asked about the disruptive comments made by senior stars De Bruyne and Lukaku, the film mogul did not hold back. "They have made statements that are either acceptable or unacceptable depending on your point of view," De Laurentiis said. "We’ll see what happens when we all get back to work. We’ll see what the new coach thinks of it. If someone has to leave, they will leave. What’s the problem? There are plenty of footballers in the world."