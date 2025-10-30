'They have the possibility' - Nani sensationally claims Man Utd can WIN the Premier League after 'amazing' turnaround under manager Ruben Amorim

United started the season poorly, winning only one of their opening five matches of the season, which included a surprise EFL Cup penalty shootout defeat to Grimsby back in August. Pressure was high on Ruben Amorim to turn United's fortunes around and there were calls for the club to sack the former Sporting boss.
However, United look to have finally turned a corner under Amorim, who has overseen successive victories over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton. The club will look to maintain this winning run when they make the trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Forest won their first game under Sean Dyche last week, as they beat FC Porto in the Europa League, but followed that up with defeat at Bournemouth last weekend. And Nani believes that if United can keep this run going, then they could be in with a chance of winning the league.