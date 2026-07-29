'He won't stop' - Cristiano Ronaldo backed to reach 1,000 career goals target by ex-Real Madrid team-mate

Ronaldo is currently closing in on one of the most remarkable individual achievements in sporting history as he chases down four figures in career goals. Having dominated European football for two decades, the Al-Nassr captain has continued his prolific scoring form in the Saudi Pro League, leaving him just 24 goals shy of the historic 1,000-goal mark.
Nacho, the former Real Madrid captain who shared numerous dressing room celebrations with Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu - winning a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey, and four Champions League trophies together among various other honours - is convinced that his old friend will not rest until the job is done.