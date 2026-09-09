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'It would be nice to repay them!' – Mykola Matviyenko makes bold promise ahead of PSV clash
Matviyenko leads Shakhtar return to Europe
Shakhtar Donetsk captain Mykola Matviyenko expressed immense pride as the Ukrainian giants prepare to make their Champions League return against PSV at the PSV Stadion. The experienced defender highlighted the squad's excitement to compete again at the highest level of European football.
With several young players in the squad set for their debut in the competition, Matviyenko emphasized the importance of mental preparation.
The skipper noted that head coach Arda Turan has been instrumental in easing pre-match nerves.
- AFP
Captain targets redemption for 2024 collapse
Addressing their previous encounter against PSV two years ago, where Shakhtar surrendered a 2-0 lead in the final minutes following a red card, Matviyenko admitted to lingering mixed feelings. However, the defender views Thursday's fixture as the ideal opportunity to make amends.
Acknowledging PSV's formidable attacking form, having scored 14 goals in their last three domestic games, Matviyenko remains confident in Shakhtar's identity.
"We have a somewhat negative experience with them from two years ago," Matviyenko stated. "It would be very nice to repay them, so we are counting on a difficult game and our victory."
Turan's positivity inspires inexperienced squad
Matviyenko revealed that Turan actively uses personal stories and a positive outlook to keep the squad relaxed despite the demanding logistical circumstances caused by the war in Ukraine. Turan's approach has fostered high morale among the players ahead of the European curtain-raiser.
The defender insisted that Shakhtar will not simply defend, but will aim to impose their own style of play against the Dutch side.
"The coach constantly sets us up for positive thoughts," Matviyenko explained. "He talks to the young players and adds interesting stories from his life, making it easier to cope with the pressure."
- Gribaudi/ImagePhoto
Showdown set for PSV Stadion
Shakhtar enter Thursday's matchday aiming to overcome PSV's passionate home support and secure three crucial points in the league phase.
Turan also shared a warm pre-match tribute to PSV winger Ivan Perisic, labelling his former friend an unpricable living legend and an inspiration to young footballers.
Both clubs take to the pitch in Eindhoven intent on launching their Champions League campaigns with a statement victory.
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