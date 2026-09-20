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Mourinho's Madrid crash and burn! Atletico dominate fiery derby as controversial refereeing decisions spark fury
Metropolitano meltdown as refereeing calls ignite fury
The latest installment of the Madrid derby was an old-school battle that ignited long before the final whistle, fueled by controversial calls from official Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias. The tension reached boiling point when Atletico's Cristian "Cuti" Romero escaped a red card for a dangerous high challenge on Jude Bellingham. Despite a recommendation from the VAR room to review the incident for a possible dismissal, the referee opted to stick with a yellow card, a decision that left the Real Madrid bench in disbelief.
Real Madrid's frustrations deepened when Lee Kang-in appeared to catch Federico Valverde with a heavy challenge that also went unpunished by the referee and his video assistants. Mourinho, who had maintained a relatively consistent lineup following recent victories, watched as his side lacked the grit required for such a high-stakes environment.
The first half ended goalless, but the psychological damage had already been done, with the visitors more focused on the officiating than the tactical deficiencies that were allowing the Colchoneros to dictate the tempo of the game.
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Simeone inspires Rojiblanco resurgence
While the headlines will focus on the officiating, the footballing story was one of Atletico’s relentless energy, personified by the performance of Giuliano Simeone. The young attacker was a constant thorn in the side of Marc Cucurella, driving his team forward with the "courage and heart" often celebrated in the club's anthem.
Diego Simeone’s tactical tweaks, including starting Pubill for protection and keeping Julian Alvarez on the bench, paid dividends as the home side controlled the tempo.
The game turned decisively early in the second half when Dean Huijsen was judged to have fouled Simeone inside the area. In a moment of stark contrast to the first-half incidents, Ortiz Arias consulted the VAR monitor and upgraded his initial yellow card to a red, leaving Real Madrid with ten men. Alex Grimaldo stepped up to the spot and clinicaly superó a Courtois to give the hosts a deserved lead.
Atleti struck again. Giuliano, the undisputed protagonist of the afternoon, provided a perfect cross for Jonathan David to finish with ease. The Canadian striker's goal felt like a sentencing, confirming that Jonathan David duplicates the advantage and deepens the wound for a Madrid side that looked entirely devoid of ideas or fighting spirit.
Late Rudiger hope fails to mask Madrid's decline
There was a brief moment of drama in the final minutes when Antonio Rudiger rose highest to head home a Bernardo Silva free-kick, cutting the deficit to 2-1. The goal injected a sense of panic into the Metropolitano crowd, but it proved to be a false dawn for the reigning European champions. Yan Diomande had a glorious chance to make it 3-1 on a counter-attack but was denied by a brilliant save from Jan Oblak, and the visitors simply did not have the legs or the belief to find a second equaliser. The late surge was "insufficient to compete in the elite," and as the final whistle blew, the contrast between the two benches could not have been more striking.
As the international break looms, Real Madrid find themselves in a precarious position, sitting six points behind a perfect Barcelona. For Atletico, this was a statement of intent, a victory built on the core values of their manager that elevates them above their neighbours in the La Liga table.
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Tactical stagnation leaves Mourinho under fire
The aftermath of the defeat has already turned the spotlight on Mourinho, whose second spell at the Bernabeu is quickly losing its luster. Despite the expensive summer reinforcements, including the arrivals of Denzel Dumfries and the return of Bellingham, the team lacks the trademark "grit" that Mourinho was expected to instill. The lack of a clear playing style is becoming a major concern for the Madrid hierarchy, as the gap to Barcelona continues to widen even at this early stage of the campaign.
In contrast, Diego Simeone’s tactical tweaks were masterful. By introducing Koke at half-time to replace the cautioned Marc Pubill, he seized total control of the engine room. Marcos Llorente’s versatility was once again on display as he moved to right-back, allowing the more creative players to exploit the spaces left by the 10-man visitors.
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