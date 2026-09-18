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Morgan Gibbs-White’s fiancée appears to aim dig at Thomas Tuchel after England snub and her message highlights Forest star’s impressive numbers
Social media reaction to squad omission
The fallout from Tuchel’s latest England squad selection has reached social media, with Gibbs-White’s fiancée, Britney De Villiers, appearing to question the decision to overlook the Nottingham Forest talisman. Shortly after the list was made public, De Villiers took to Instagram to share a compelling statistic that underlined her partner's influence in the English top flight.
De Villiers’ post read: "Morgan Gibbs-White is the only player to have created 5+ chances in a single Premier League game this season." The message comes at a time when the 26-year-old is enjoying a rich vein of form at the City Ground, having already contributed a goal and two assists in just four appearances this term.IG
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Tuchel justifies midfield selections
Despite the noise on social media, Tuchel remained firm in his tactical reasoning during Friday's press conference. The German head coach has opted for a specific profile in his attacking midfield ranks, selecting Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer, and Eberechi Eze to fill the three 'number 10' roles in the squad. When specifically questioned on why the Forest star was left out, Tuchel said on Friday: "It makes no sense to nominate three, four, five, number 10s. It just does not help anyone."
The former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss was quick to clarify that the decision was not a reflection of Gibbs-White's lack of ability, but rather a result of the intense competition for places. The manager acknowledged the player's significant contribution to Forest's survival last season and his continued growth in the current campaign. "We can see the form that Morgan is in and he ended the season very, very strongly and was the key player for Forest to not be relegated."
The challenge for Palmer and the incumbents
Tuchel also used the opportunity to send a clear message to those who did make the cut, including Chelsea's Cole Palmer. Regarding the standard required for the Three Lions, The german boss remarked: "It is one thing to be nominated, by the way, like with Cole [Palmer] and getting your ticket back in the squad. But it’s another thing to perform for England and this also counts."
He added: "So especially also Cole needs to step up when he comes and needs to show these kind of numbers and these kind of performances to get his place, to keep his shirt and to justify the nomination."
- AFP
Looking ahead to Nations League tests
The squad announcement sets the stage for a crucial period for England as they navigate a busy Nations League schedule. The Three Lions are preparing for high-stakes encounters against Spain, the Czech Republic, and Croatia. These fixtures will serve as a litmus test for Tuchel's tactical choices, especially as he integrates returning stars into a group that faced heartbreak during the summer. For Gibbs-White, the focus must now return to club duties at Nottingham Forest as he attempts to force his way back into the international reckoning.
The midfielder was notably absent from the World Cup squad earlier this year, and this latest snub suggests he still has work to do to convince the coaching staff.
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