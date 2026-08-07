Wantaway Napoli star Romelu Lukaku emerges as surprise target for Ligue 1 club

Monaco are actively working on a deal to sign Napoli forward Lukaku during the summer transfer window, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Ligue 1 club are exploring options in attack as uncertainty grows regarding the future of Balogun. The striker could depart Monaco before the transfer deadline, forcing the club hierarchy to seek a high-profile replacement.

The 33-year-old Lukaku has emerged as a prestigious target for the club in recent hours. The Belgian international is looking for a fresh start away from Italy. A move to the Principality would provide Monaco with a proven goalscorer at the highest level.