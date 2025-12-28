VIDEO: Moment Man City star Ruben Dias points out partner Maya Jama in away crowd to team-mate Bernardo Silva during Nottingham Forest celebrations

And Love Island presenter Maya Jama was in the away end at the City Ground on Saturday as she watched her partner, Ruben Dias, marshal the City backline in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off. The couple went public with their relationship earlier in the year, and Jama has been a regular at the Etihad Stadium to watch the Portugal international in action.

However, she enjoyed a wholly "different" experience as the 31-year-old saw City briefly go top of the Premier League table at the weekend. Alongside posting a photo and video on her official Instagram account, she wrote: "Was a whole different experience being in the crowd at an away game."

After the game, the City players went over to applaud the crowd for their support in what was a tough game in the Midlands. And Dias spotted Jama in the crowd, pointing her out to teammate and compatriot Bernardo Silva.