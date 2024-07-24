Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2024Getty
Richard Mills

Mohamed Salah told to 'think about' Wrexham transfer by Ryan Reynolds as Hollywood co-owner sends direct message to Liverpool star amid Deadpool & Wolverine promo tour with Hugh Jackman

Mohamed SalahWrexhamTransfersLiverpoolLeague OnePremier League

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has told Mohamed Salah to "think about" a Red Dragons transfer as the Liverpool star's contract ticks down.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Salah in last year of Liverpool contract
  • Reynolds sends message to Egyptian
  • Told to "think about" Wrexham transfer
Article continues below