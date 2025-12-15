Mohamed Salah's social media activity after Brighton win goes viral as disgruntled Liverpool talisman drops big hint on his future amid transfer rumours

Salah was criticised by many - including Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher - for speaking out against the team that he has represented with such distinction across eight memorable years. Two Premier League titles have been captured alongside a Champions League crown and 250 goals.

Carragher claimed that the passionate fanbase at Anfield would side with Slot when it comes to any internal disputes, with no player bigger than the club. The feeling among many was that Salah may have played his last game in the iconic red jersey, with another transfer window set to swing open in January.

There was talk of long-standing interest from the Saudi Pro League being rekindled, with lucrative offers being readied in the Middle East. Slot did, however, reveal ahead of a meeting with Brighton that he was planning to sit down with Salah and thrash out any differences.

Those talks appear to have been productive, with an apology potentially being offered, as Salah returned to Liverpool’s matchday squad against the Seagulls. He had been left out of the travelling party which picked up a battling 1-0 win over Inter at San Siro in Champions League competition.

