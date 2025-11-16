Mohamed Salah's day off! Liverpool receive massive boost as Egypt drop star forward for final international game of 2025 due to fitness reasons

Oston Urunov bagged a first half brace as Uzbekistan secured a surprise 2-0 win over Egypt last week. The Pharaohs had been expected to progress to the final of the Al Ain International Cup but saw their tournament hopes go up in smoke.
As such, Egypt will now play their third-place playoff against Cape Verde, who lost to Iran in their own semi-final clash, on Monday as they look to get back to winning ways ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations next month. While some Liverpool fans had feared Salah, who played the full 90 minutes in the defeat, would suffer from burnout, the 33-year-old will now return to Merseyside sooner than expected as the Reds look to get their season back on track having been granted a rest by the Egypt national team.