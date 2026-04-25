‘He was so bad!’ - Mohamed Salah exit no surprise to former Liverpool star as European suitors told they cannot afford Egyptian forward
Egyptian King’s decline scrutinised
While Salah’s departure at the end of his current deal is already established, the nature of his final season has come under heavy fire from club alumni. Although the 33-year-old has managed 12 goals and nine assists this term, his overall contribution has dropped significantly from the elite standards that saw him record 57 goal involvements last year. This perceived loss of impact has sparked a debate over whether the forward still possesses the physical and tactical discipline required for the new era at Anfield..
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Babbel offers bruising verdict
Speaking exclusively to EPL Index, Babbel suggested that Salah’s drop-off in form should have resulted in a swifter removal from the starting line-up. The former Germany international pointed toward a visible lack of happiness under head coach Arne Slot as a primary reason for the forward's erratic displays.
Critiquing Salah’s recent output and his decision to seek a new challenge elsewhere, Babbel said: “I think it was the right decision. It was a tough season for him and it’s not what we know of him. He’s always been the player to make a difference, but we haven’t seen that much this season.
"I’m not sure if the relationship with Arne Slot was the best because it looks like he’s not too happy with the manager. At times I was surprised that Slot let him on the pitch because he was so bad! We can all play bad, but he wasn’t working for the team and that is the biggest disappointment. I would’ve taken him out of the team earlier.”
Legendary status remains intact
Despite his harsh words regarding the present campaign, Babbel was quick to acknowledge that Salah’s place in Liverpool history remains beyond reproach. However, with the forward entering the final month of his career in England, the focus is shifting toward the financial realities of his next move and the difficulty European clubs may face in matching his wage demands.
Evaluating Salah’s long-term impact at Anfield and his potential future prospects, Babbel added: “But over the last ten years he has been an absolute superstar, but this season it has been very difficult for him. He is a legend there and one of the best player to have ever played for Liverpool. What next? If he wants to earn a lot of money then Saudi makes sense, but I’m not sure many European sides can afford him.”
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A final Anfield farewell
Salah has five matches remaining to conclude his illustrious Liverpool career, including a quest to secure the highest possible finish in the Premier League. The Egyptian recently opened the scoring in a 2-1 Merseyside derby victory, and he will be eager to maintain that spark before the summer window opens. While the Saudi Pro League and Italian clubs remain linked, the forward’s immediate priority is ensuring his final chapter at the club ends on a competitive high.