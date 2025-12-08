'He's thrown Liverpool under the bus!' - Mohamed Salah told he's 'absolutely destroying his legacy' with shocking outburst against Liverpool as Egyptian is torn to shreds by Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney

Salah has earned legend status on Merseyside, with 250 goals recorded for Liverpool through 420 appearances. He has won two domestic titles and a Champions League crown with the Reds, collecting PFA Player of the Year and Golden Boot honours along the way.
A new two-year contract was signed during the summer of 2025, with that agreement set to take Salah to a decade of loyal service. Questions are now being asked of whether he will make it beyond January 2026.
After being benched for a third successive game, as he was left watching on as Liverpool squandered two more points in a dramatic 3-3 draw at Leeds, Salah admitted that his working relationship with Arne Slot has broken down. He has hinted at bidding farewell to Reds fans during a home date with Brighton on Saturday - before he heads off on Africa Cup of Nations duty.