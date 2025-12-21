Mohamed Salah in 'crisis?' Egypt boss reacts to Liverpool storm as January transfer talk continues to rage around superstar forward at Africa Cup of Nations
Bench duty: Salah spoke out against Liverpool
Having grown disillusioned with life among the substitutes on Merseyside, Salah felt the need to speak out after seeing so game time in a dramatic 3-3 draw at Leeds. He accused the reigning Premier League champions of throwing him under the boss and admitted to seeing his working relationship with Arne Slot break down.
He was subsequently dropped for a Champions League clash with Inter, before being recalled - following internal talks at Anfield - for a win over Brighton that saw Salah register an assist. A farewell to England was then bid when heading off with his country.
- Getty
Salah in crisis? Egypt boss calms any fears
Hassan claims to have seen nothing from Salah in his camp to suggest that the iconic 33-year-old has been distracted by goings on at club level. He told reporters: "Salah's morale in training is very high, as if he were just starting out with the national team, and I believe he will have a great tournament with his country. I feel his motivation is very, very strong. Salah is an icon and will remain so. He is one of the best players in the world, and I support him in everything he does."
While Liverpool are looking to sweep an unfortunate episode under the carpet, questions continue to be asked of how much longer Salah - who only signed a two-year contract extension back in April - will be at Liverpool.
Interest from the Saudi Pro League is said to have been shown again, with big-spending teams in the Middle East prepared to put lucrative offers to the two-time Premier League title winner.
Hassan added on Salah being fully focused on the task in hand, with there no indication that his head has been turned as a new challenge is mooted. The Pharaohs boss added: "I don't consider what happened to him to be a crisis. These things often happen between players and coaches. We've been in contact with him by phone from the beginning, and I met with him when he joined the national team camp. His focus is entirely on the tournament."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Transfer talk: Salah sees January move mooted
Jamie Carragher is among those to have predicted that Salah will be on the move early in 2026. Such a switch could be made with another medal added to his collection, with Egypt looking to land a record-extending eighth AFCON crown.
He has never savoured success at international level, suffering agonising final defeats in 2017 and 2022, but helped to fire Egypt to qualification for the 2026 World Cup and has 63 goals to his name through 103 caps - with a senior debut being made in 2011.
Hassan said of looking to a talismanic presence for inspiration: "Whenever Salah's performances dip with his club, he regains his strength with the national team and becomes even better, whether by contributing to goals or scoring himself. Then he returns to his club even stronger. He needs to win the cup by helping us and by helping himself."
- Getty
Africa Cup of Nations: Who Egypt will face at group stage
Salah’s new deal at Anfield is due to run until the summer of 2027. If said terms were to be completed, then he would reach a decade of loyal service with Liverpool. He has netted 250 goals for the Reds, through 421 appearances in all competitions, becoming a four-time Golden Boot winner.
Another bid for Africa Cup of Nations glory on Moroccan soil will be opened on Monday when Egypt take on Zimbabwe. All three of their group stage games will take place in Agadir, with South Africa and Angola also being tackled in Group B. The final of that tournament is set to take place on January 18, by which point another transfer window will have swung open.