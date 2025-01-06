'You're obsessed with me!' - Mo Salah sends HILARIOUS message to Sky Sports pundits as Jamie Carragher analyses Liverpool star's future on Monday Night Football

Mohamed Salah joked Jamie Carragher is becoming "obsessed" with him after the Liverpool icon weighed in on the winger's cryptic social media post.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Salah nearing end of Liverpool contract

Carragher says Salah should learn from Van Dijk

Egyptian jokes Carragher is "obsessed" with him Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱