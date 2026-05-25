MLS Winners and Losers: Cavan Sullivan shows his big game credentials, Evander makes it look easy, but does Canada have a goalkeeping problem?

And there's your final matchweek of MLS for six weeks. Are you going to miss this thing? At times, MLS's regular season seems to sort of tick along. That's the issue in a league where there are playoffs at the end of the year; the middle of the season can just feel like it lacks a spark. There's no immediate jeopardy here.

The flip side, of course, is that chaos reigns supreme. Everyone feels like there's something to play for, week in, week out. And that leads to all sorts of weird scorelines. For example, heading into Sunday's match with Miami, Philadelphia had scored 14 goals in 14 games. That's a decent mark. Then they went and put four past the MLS Cup holders. Further up the Atlantic coast, Montreal had lost by more than three goals in two of their last six matches. They put four past D.C. United in a 4-4 tie.

And then there was the insane stuff out West. San Diego, so effective last year, conceded in bunches again and had another man sent off. The best team in MLS, meanwhile, might be Nashville, which got just 20 minutes off the bench from Sam Surridge and still managed a remarkably tidy 2-1 win over NYCFC. We don't get any of this for six weeks, now, with the World Cup taking precedent in the North American soccer scene. The arrival of the world's game here, of course, is no bad thing, but we might just miss this wonderful product for the next couple of months.

GOAL runs down the winners and losers of the final matchday of MLS action before the World Cup break...