Jacob Schneider

MLS Power Rankings: Gregg Berhalter's Chicago Fire surge up the table, Charlotte FC knock on the door of league's elite

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer

Matchday 5 provided a roadblock for every MLS team: the international break.

Every club across the league had at least one player called up for international duty, with Atlanta United leading the way with eight players missing.

Some, such as the Philadelphia Union, overcame the adversity and played with resilience to find yet another impressive result - in this case, Philly ended St. Louis CITY's shutout streak through four matches to begin 2025, as Bradley Carnell's side top the MLS Supporters' Shield heading into Matchday 6.

Others, such as Real Salt Lake, San Diego FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps, fell victim to their shortcomings and dropped points at the weekend.

Impressive showings from Orlando City and Charlotte FC, meanwhile, highlighted the depth some teams possess, and how smart offseason transfer business is beginning to pay off.

So, who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest 2025 MLS Power Rankings.

Note: previous rankings released on March 17.