'He did not enter the premises' - MLS says Inter Miami's Lionel Messi did not violate policy after review

Miami, the defending MLS Cup champions, started the season with a frustrating loss in front of over 75,000 fans at the LA Memorial Coliseumin Los Angeles. LAFC took the lead on a 38th-minute goal from David Martinez and never looked back, with Denis Bouanga netting in the 73rd minute before Nathan Ordaz really put the game away with a 94th-minute exclamation point.
Video began circulating shortly after the match ended, showing Messi seemingly attempting to access the officials' locker room while being restrained by teammate Luis Suarez. MLS officials confirmed to GOAL that Messi didn't enter any unauthorized locations and that the door he entered was not the referee's locker room or a restricted area.