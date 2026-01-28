'Miss him already!' - Maya Jama shares fan-made video of Man City boyfriend Ruben Dias amid long commute to South Africa for Love Island hosting duties

Jama has flown out to South Africa for more Love Island hosting duties, meaning some time apart from Dias. The duo have made plenty of headlines since coupling up, sharing holiday snaps in sunny locations around the world, while Jama was also spotted cheering on the defender over the festive period when Manchester City took on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Jama has headed into 2026 with a busy schedule as she is filming the latest All Stars edition of Love Island in South Africa, but has been determined not to set up camp in Cape Town. Dias's busy footballing schedule does not allow for breaks, meaning Jama plans to return frequently to the UK during breaks in production. The final of the popular show is due to take place on February 23, 2026.