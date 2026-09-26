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Mikel Oyarzabal breaks England hearts again as Harry Kane misses bizarre double-touch penalty
Oyarzabal strikes again
Luis de la Fuente's men sealed the win when Oyarzabal, who also scored the decisive goal in the Euro 2024 final against England, delivered the final blow in the 74th minute. After Alex Baena had levelled the score for the visitors on the hour mark, the Real Sociedad forward capitalised on an incisive pass from his teammate. He kept his composure and lifted a delicate chip over goalkeeper James Trafford. This late strike completely shifted the momentum, ensuring that the visitors punished Thomas Tuchel's side when it mattered most.
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Kane's double-touch penalty
The dramatic finale might have been avoided had Kane converted a pivotal 55th-minute penalty after Jude Bellingham was fouled. The striker slipped and smashed his spot-kick against the crossbar, but he also broke a rare rule. He accidentally kicked the ball twice as his standing left leg made contact before his right foot.
IFAB Law 14 clarifies: "If, before the ball is in play, one of the following occurs: the kicker accidentally kicks the ball with both feet simultaneously or the ball touches their non-kicking foot or leg immediately after the kick: if the ball enters the goal from the kick, the kick is retaken; if the ball does not enter the goal from the kick, an indirect free kick is awarded."
Frantic first half
This second-half penalty drama followed an incredibly open first 45 minutes that saw both sides dominate in spells. Spain took an early lead within two minutes when Lamine Yamal capitalised on an error by Marc Guehi to curl a brilliant shot past Trafford. The visitors could have easily extended their advantage, but Ferran Torres wasted two clear one-on-one opportunities. England made them pay by fighting back with a quickfire brace. Anthony Gordon equalised with a composed finish in the 36th minute, before Kane guided a header into the net four minutes later to temporarily overturn the deficit.
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What next for England?
Looking ahead, England must regroup as they prepare to face the Czech Republic in their next Nations League fixture. Meanwhile, Spain will aim to carry this momentum into their upcoming clash against Croatia. The Spanish side will face a tough test, considering Croatia already secured a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic in their opening match.
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